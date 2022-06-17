CertiK (CTK) Price Tops $0.88 on Major Exchanges

CertiK (CTK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded 10% lower against the dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $64.36 million and $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,865.17 or 0.76894911 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00285655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00091498 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012903 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

