ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano Sells 250,000 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $3,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,145,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,013,311.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 22nd, Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00.
Shares of ChargePoint stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. 13,372,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,947,026. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
