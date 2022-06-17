ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano Sells 250,000 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $3,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,145,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,013,311.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. 13,372,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,947,026. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

