Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Shares Down 8.3%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 15,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 33,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Charlie’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

