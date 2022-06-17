China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Declares $0.07 Dividend

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Shares of China Resources Beer stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. China Resources Beer has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.
About China Resources Beer (Get Rating)
