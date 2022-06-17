China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Declares $0.07 Dividend

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of China Resources Beer stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. China Resources Beer has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

