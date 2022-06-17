Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,932.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,932.75.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $1,214.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,397.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,503.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 93.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,245,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $667,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.