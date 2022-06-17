Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Lowered to $133.00 at Robert W. Baird

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.86.

NYSE:CHH opened at $117.07 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $110.94 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average of $140.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The company had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 241.5% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,573,000 after buying an additional 641,379 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,007,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

