Choice Properties REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Choice Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$11.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$328.05 million for the quarter.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

