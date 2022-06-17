Christopher John Nielsen Sells 4,500 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 18th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. 4,633,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $834.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $65.41.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RDFN. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

