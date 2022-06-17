Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.37. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 430.97% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,334,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,528,713 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1,054.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 468,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

