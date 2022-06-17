Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely Sells 4,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Thursday, April 14th, Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $286,450.00.

Shares of CIEN opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 32,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.