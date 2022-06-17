Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.5% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.