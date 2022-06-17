Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 196.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 19.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 1,307.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

C stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 671,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,882,804. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

