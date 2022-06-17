City Holding Co. Decreases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.28. 122,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,416. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.95 and its 200-day moving average is $261.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

