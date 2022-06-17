City Holding Co. Has $12.76 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $742,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 165,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,315. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.