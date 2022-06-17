City Holding Co. Has $2.85 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,210,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after buying an additional 316,410 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 85,663 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 733.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 94,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 83,173 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.09. 7,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,554. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.