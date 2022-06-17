City Holding Co. Has $3.89 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Medtronic by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.49. The company had a trading volume of 83,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.88. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

