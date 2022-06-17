City Holding Co. Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.07.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.05. The stock had a trading volume of 37,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.77. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

