City Holding Co. Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.71. 1,908,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,473,708. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

