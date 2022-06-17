City Holding Co. Purchases 5,165 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.15.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,390,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

