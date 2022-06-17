City Holding Co. Purchases 760 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,911,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 76,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

VO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.71 and its 200-day moving average is $231.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.14 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

