City Holding Co. Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. 1,523,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,451,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a market cap of $255.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

