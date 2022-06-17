City Holding Co. Sells 1,120 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Garmin by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.36. 11,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,710. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.55. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.53 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.