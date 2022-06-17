City Holding Co. Sells 1,609 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after buying an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,551,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

ADP stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,883. The company has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.18 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

