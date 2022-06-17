City Holding Co. Sells 3,147 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.49. 83,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,717,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

