City State Bank Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. City State Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 295.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 108,423 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,277,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,986 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.