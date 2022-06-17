City State Bank Buys New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

City State Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 850,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 251,440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,207,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 649.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 69,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,519 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. 17,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,225. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.