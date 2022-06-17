City State Bank Invests $546,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

City State Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 191,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $780,129,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 1,202,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,675,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.