City State Bank Purchases New Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

City State Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,817. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

