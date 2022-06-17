City State Bank Purchases Shares of 4,908 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.71. 151,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,448,281. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.93. The stock has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

