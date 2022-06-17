City State Bank Purchases Shares of 5,669 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.42. 12,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,246. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $161.43 and a 12-month high of $201.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.49.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

