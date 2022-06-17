City State Bank Purchases Shares of 6,025 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

City State Bank bought a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $993,799. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.73. 9,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,546. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.11.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

