City State Bank Takes $1.68 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares during the period.

VTV traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $127.98. 88,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,795. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

