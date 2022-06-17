City State Bank Takes $421,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 417,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,384,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

