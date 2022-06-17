Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Down 22.1% in May

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Class Acceleration stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,171. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Class Acceleration has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Class Acceleration by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,216,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 56,401 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Class Acceleration by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 197,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 88,297 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.
