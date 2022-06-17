Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,575 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 1.2% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000.

NYSEARCA:PAUG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. 426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,137. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

