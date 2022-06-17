Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.5% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 574,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 116,072 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GEM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $41.17.

