Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Invests $360,000 in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $97,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.
Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. 24,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,204. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.88.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
BigCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.