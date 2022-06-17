Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Invests $360,000 in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $97,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $958,226.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $78,618.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,990.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,589 shares of company stock worth $1,666,779. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. 24,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,204. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.88.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

