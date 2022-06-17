Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Makes New $458,000 Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 61,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,986. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.68. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

