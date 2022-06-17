Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 223,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,972,375. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61.

