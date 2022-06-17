Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Netflix by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Netflix by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Netflix by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.08.

Netflix stock traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.81. The stock had a trading volume of 179,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,326. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.