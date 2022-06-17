Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,285 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PJAN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.41. 12,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

