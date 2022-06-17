Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. Roku comprises about 1.7% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $79.80. 156,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,730,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.11. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

Roku Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.