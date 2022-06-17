Cocos-BCX (COCOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.73 Million

Cocos-BCX (COCOS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Cocos-BCX has a total market capitalization of $44.51 million and $12.73 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cocos-BCX has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cocos-BCX coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00003252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cocos-BCX Profile

Cocos-BCX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 66,860,636 coins. The official website for Cocos-BCX is www.cocosbcx.io . The official message board for Cocos-BCX is medium.com/cocosbcx . Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX . The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

Cocos-BCX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cocos-BCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cocos-BCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cocos-BCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

