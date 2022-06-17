Codex Capital L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000. Atlassian makes up 1.5% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $8.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.12. 6,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,918. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.65.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

