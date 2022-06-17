Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) SVP Sells $53,797.50 in Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $53,797.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $22.60. 142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $215.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.53. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

