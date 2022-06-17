Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In other news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $26,397.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,683.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,472 shares of company stock valued at $102,663 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,399,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

