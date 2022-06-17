Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Boosted by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,735,000 after purchasing an additional 753,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 707,482 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,698,000 after purchasing an additional 311,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,161,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.94. 163,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

