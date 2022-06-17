Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,118 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $56,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

CMCSA opened at $38.17 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

