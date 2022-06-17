Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys 2,350 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 1.6% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 269,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after buying an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after buying an additional 1,393,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,801,000 after buying an additional 372,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,040,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

NYSE WY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. 34,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

