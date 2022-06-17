Community Financial Services Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in AON by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE:AON traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.04. 4,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.21 and a 200 day moving average of $292.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.98.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.